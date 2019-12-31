Old Phones Handed Down To Kids As Toys Can Still Make 911 Calls

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As people get new cell phones, they sometimes give their old deactivated phones to their young children to play with. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that those cell phones can still call 911 and that parents should keep that in mind when giving kids their old cell phones to play with.

Dispatch has received calls from toddlers and children, and although it may be entertaining, it distracts officials from doing their job. Christopher Muller, Beltrami County Emergency Service Director, says if a cell phone can connect to a cellular tower, regardless if the phone has any service or if it’s prepaid, it can still make emergency calls.

“Find a device that doesn’t have cell capabilities. Either disable the cellular option on the phone or get a device that is not intended to make 911 calls,” Muller said.

If your child does accidentally call 911, don’t hang up. You should wait and talk to dispatch.

