Old & New Traditions At The Water Carnival

It’s the calm before the storm as carnival workers, food vendors, and Jaycees alike have been busy preparing for the 74th Annual Water Carnival, Bemidji’s premiere six-day 4th of July celebration.

The Water Carnival is more than just rides and games, it’s also about tradition and adding new events with the hopes of making them new traditions.

While new activities range from Hockey Day Minnesota activities and a lumberjack show, another new event is held close to the heart for the Water Carnival co-chairmen, who are both military veterans.

An inaugural military veterans march will be held from Paul Bunyan Park to the Lake Bemidji South Shore between the two carnival locations. The march will be used to raise funds and awareness about veterans and their ongoing needs. It’s also fitting that it will be held on the 4th of July.

For a event that is based on giving back to the community, the Water Carnival is ready to expand the giving. With the event set to kick off Friday at five, the festivities will launch a six-day celebration for the entire community to enjoy.

For more information about the Warrior March and a complete schedule of all the activities and entertainment, please click here: http://www.bemidjijaycees.com/water-carnival.html