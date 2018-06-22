Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Memengwaa (Butterfly)
Leech Lake Head Start Students Lyrics: Memengwaa Butterfly by Miss Kathie Memengwaa Memengwaa Animaashi – Butterfly Butterfly flies away Memengwaa Memengwaa Animaashi – Butterfly Butterfly flies away Memengwaa Memengwaa Animaashi – Butterfly Butterfly flies away Apegish Miinawaa biidaashiyan – I hope you fly here again Memengwaa Memengwaa biidaashi – Butterfly Butterfly flies this way Memengwaa Memengwaa biidaashi – Butterfly Butterfly flies this way Memengwaa Memengwaa biidaashi – Butterfly Butterfly flies this way Niminwendam bi-wiijiwiyan – I am happy when you are with me
