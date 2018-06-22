Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Jonathan Thunder Interview
Jonathan Thunder is a member of the Red Lake Nation who is a talented artist and animator living in Duluth. You may have seen the beautiful animation he created for GAA-ONDINANG DAKWAANOWED MAKWA/ How the Bear Got a Short Tail. He is also a skilled painter and children’s book illustrator. He was kind enough to show us his studio and show us what he’s working on now. Let’s check it out.
