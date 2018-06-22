Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Inaande (Niizh)
Leech Lake Head Start Students Lyrics: Inaande (Niizh) by Rick Gresczyk, expanded by: Waase Makadewaa – It is black Ozhaawashkwaa – It is blue Miskwaa – It is red Ozaawaa – It is yellow Waabishkaa – It is white Akiiwaande – It is earth colored Miiniwaande – It is the color of blueberries (purple) Ashkibaa-inaande – It is the color of green leaves Miskowaabaate – It is a faded red (pink) Makadewaa – It is black Ozhaawashkwaa – It is blue Miskwaa – It is red Ozaawaa – It is yellow Waabishkaa – It is white
