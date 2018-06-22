Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Agindaaso-nagamon (Number Song)

Cass Lake Elementary Curiosity Center students. Lyrics: Agindaaso-nagamon Bezhig, niizh, niswi, niiwin, naanan, Bezhig, niizh, niswi, niiwin, naanan, Ingodwaaswi, niizhwaaswi, ishwaaswi, zhaangaswi, Hey, hey, hey, midaaswi. (Counting Song One, two, three, four, five, One, two, three, four, five, Six, seven, eight, nine, Hey, hey, hey, ten.) Lyrics from: Amber Ruel