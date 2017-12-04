Ohio Woman Thrown From Car in Mille Lacs County Crash
An Ohio woman was thrown the passenger side window after losing control of her car and going off the road. Keli L. Smith, 33, of Willoughby, Ohio was traveling north on Hwy 47, north of Hwy 18 in Mille Lacs County when the car went off the road and overturned multiple times.
Smith was thrown out of the window of her 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander and was transported to Mille Lacs Health with non life threatening injuries.
During the time of the crash the Minnesota State Patrol reported that the roads were dry and Smith was not wearing a seat belt.
