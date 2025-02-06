Ohio Man Charged with Felony for Scams in Itasca, St. Louis Counties

A 31-year-old Ohio man is charged with felony theft or swindle and is accused of scamming senior citizens in Itasca and St. Louis counties out of more than $42,000 in cash.

Ra’Shawn Carter was arrested Tuesday in Grand Rapids with three manila envelopes containing the cash. He made his first appearance in Itasca County Court on Wednesday.

Bail was set at $100,000 with no conditions or $40,000 with conditions. His next court appearance is a Rule 8 hearing scheduled for February 12th.

According to court documents, Carter is accused of calling the victims and claiming their grandson had been involved in an accident which led to his arrest. Carter requested immediate payment for legal fees or bail to release their loved ones from custody, and the victims went to the bank and withdrew the necessary money. Carter is then accused of posing as a bail bondsman and picking up the money from the victims’ homes.