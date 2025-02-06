Feb 6, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Ohio Man Charged with Felony for Scams in Itasca, St. Louis Counties

Ra'shawn Carter Cg

Ra’Shawn Carter

A 31-year-old Ohio man is charged with felony theft or swindle and is accused of scamming senior citizens in Itasca and St. Louis counties out of more than $42,000 in cash.

Ra’Shawn Carter was arrested Tuesday in Grand Rapids with three manila envelopes containing the cash. He made his first appearance in Itasca County Court on Wednesday.

Bail was set at $100,000 with no conditions or $40,000 with conditions. His next court appearance is a Rule 8 hearing scheduled for February 12th.

According to court documents, Carter is accused of calling the victims and claiming their grandson had been involved in an accident which led to his arrest. Carter requested immediate payment for legal fees or bail to release their loved ones from custody, and the victims went to the bank and withdrew the necessary money. Carter is then accused of posing as a bail bondsman and picking up the money from the victims’ homes.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Valvoline 400x400 3 24

Red Lake Transit 400x400

Hug Hydronics 4 24

Related News

Crime

Deer River Man, Bagley Woman Accused of Felony Meth Trafficking

Health & Lifestyle

Bemidji’s Sanford Joe Lueken Cancer Center Installs New PET/CT Scanner

Business

‘Art of the Sell’ Discussed at Brainerd Chamber’s Blue Ox Success Series Workshop

Community

Kelliher Woman Raising Money for EMS Equipment After Her Serious Car Accident