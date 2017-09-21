Offseason Preparations Pay Off For Pequot Lakes Volleyball

We’re a month in to the high school volleyball season and one team is turning heads as the Pequot Lakes Patriots find themselves with an 8-3 record, despite a challenging schedule to begin the season.

Success is measured in preparation in 20-17, as the girls had laser-point focus in the offseason, gearing up for the long season ahead.

The Patriots are led by a number of seniors including Clare Ganley, who leads the team with 52 kills, as well as setters Karli Skog and Sannah Lohmiller.

With eight hard fought wins so far, including a shutout win over 9-1 Melrose, the Patriots know that the schedule doesn’t get any easier from here.

Aside from wins or losses, the seniors are just enjoying the ride, hoping to find even more success down the stretch.