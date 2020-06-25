Lakeland PBS

Officials Say COVID-19 Community Spread in Beltrami County Has Been Limited

Lakeland News — Jun. 25 2020

There were two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Beltrami County on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total cases to 27. There are currently four active cases in the county, but according to health officials, community spread has been limited.

There were 304 new confirmed cases in the state of Minnesota on Wednesday. In total, there have been 33,763 cases of COVID-19 recorded so far.

Five new deaths were reported on Wednesday, one of the lowest daily death counts in the past two months of the pandemic. In total, 1,397 people have died from the virus so far in Minnesota.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

