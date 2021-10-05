Lakeland PBS

Officials Investigating Arson Fire in Bemidji

Lakeland News — Oct. 4 2021

Photo Credit: Bemidji Fire Department

Fire officials are investigating an arson fire that took place last night in the city of Bemidji.

Firefighters responded to a report of a boat on fire at 123 Mississippi Ave. SW around 10 PM. Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully-engulfed fiberglass boat with a detached garage also on fire.

Bemidji firefighters quickly extinguished both fires. Firefighters were on scene for approximately one hour with eight firefighters and two pieces of equipment. The boat was a total loss and the detached garage sustained moderate damage.

Based on evidence found at the scene, it has been determined that this fire was intentionally set. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-723-2020.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

