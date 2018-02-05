DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Officials Investigate Winners Of Ice Fishing Tournament

Josh Peterson
Feb. 5 2018
Leave a Comment

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — Officials of a Minnesota ice fishing tournament are investigating whether some of this year’s winners may have cheated.

The Star Tribune reports that officials with Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza have confirmed that they’re investigating whether three men from Ohio legitimately caught the fish when they say they did.

Stephan Lyogky and his son, Ivan Lyogky, caught two of three northern pike that won prizes. A relative, Rostik Lyogky, caught the sole perch.

The men finished in first, third and 98th place, respectively.

A lawyer for the men says that they followed contest rules and are willing to take lie detector tests.

Event chairman Shane Meyer says organizers plan to have additional security protocols next year.

An estimated 12,000 anglers participated this year. The event has raised more than $3.3 million for charities since its founding.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Deputy Pat Pickar Announces Run For Crow Wing County Sheriff

In Focus: Brainerd Pottery Artist Shares His Inspiration

Golden Apple: Brainerd High School Students Learn About Local Trade Careers

Small Business Revolution Top 5 To Be Announced Feb. 13

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Michael said

I know Nate Matthews! He used to live in my town!!! #SmallTownPride... Read More

lamscomm said

Ben, you are an amazing young man! THANK YOU for all that you do!... Read More

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann said

Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More

Kristin Wallin said

Can you include a link to Rising Hope Foundation to make it easy for people to d... Read More

Latest Story

Pillager Puzzlers Win Nation’s Largest Jigsaw Puzzle Contest

“The last part we did were the trees because that was the hardest part,” Betty Doss explained about the winning puzzle. Betty Doss is explaining
Posted on Feb. 5 2018

Latest Stories

Pillager Puzzlers Win Nation's Largest Jigsaw Puzzle Contest

Posted on Feb. 5 2018

Deputy Pat Pickar Announces Run For Crow Wing County Sheriff

Posted on Feb. 5 2018

BSU Women's Basketball Falls To Wayne State

Posted on Feb. 3 2018

Area Restaurants Gearing Up For Busy Super Bowl Weekend

Posted on Feb. 3 2018

North Country Snowmobile Club Ready For This Year's Radar Run

Posted on Feb. 3 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.