Officials in the Bemidji Area Discuss Plans and Preparations For COVID-19
Although there are no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the Bemidji area, Sanford Health, Beltrami County and the City of Bemidji are all working together to plan for the potential spread of the virus to the area and are stressing the importance of spreading facts over fear and being prepared for the safety of the community.
As of Tuesday, city buildings such as the Bemidji Public Library will be closed as a way of implementing social distancing.
