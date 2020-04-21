Officials Concerned People Are Avoiding Emergency Rooms For Fear of COVID-19

Click to print (Opens in new window)

State health officials are concerned people are avoiding the emergency room in fear of catching the coronavirus.

Officials at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center have confirmed a major drop in traffic in the hospital’s emergency room. Health professionals want the public to know they are taking any and all preventative measures to provide for a safe trip to the ER, and their hope is that they can lower the fear about going to the ER for help.

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center officials say that every single staff member is wearing a mask as an extra preventative measure.

