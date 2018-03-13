Officials Asking for Assistance in Locating Missing 15-Year-Old Boy

The Cass County Sheriff’s office is asking for assistance in locating a missing male juvenile runaway from rural Motley. Dylan Joseph Vorbeck, 15, of Motley is missing after leaving his home.

Vorbeck was wearing a two-tone blue jacket and red shoes and is described at 5 feet 5 inches tall and approximately 130 pounds with short brown hair and brown/hazel eyes.

Officials believe that he left his home on his own but if you have any information about the investigation, you can contact tge Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424 or 1-800-450-2677.