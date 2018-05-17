Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Official Red Lake Nation Election Results

Josh Peterson
May. 17 2018
Leave a Comment

Election results are in for the Red Lake Nation and many will move on to a run off election because some candidates failed to secure more than 50 percent of the vote in six of the eight races.

According to the official results, incumbent, Gary L. Nelson, Sr. won re-election with 58.29% of the vote over Chele D. Kalstabakken who brought in 41.71%.

It was a three-way race for the four year term Little Rock Representative where Adrian Beaulieu won with 50.47% of the vote over Robert “Charlie” Reynolds with 26.09%, and Ron Lussier with 23.44%.

In the race for Tribal Chairman, Floyd “Buck” Jordain who held the position of chairman from 2004-2014 brought in 45.84% of the vote over incumbent Darrell G. Seki Sr. who received 39.99%.

In the race for secretary, Darwin J. Sumner led with 26.06% of the vote, over Sam Strong who had 22.48%. Tim Sumner had 21.68% of the vote, along with Donovan “Mikinaakoons” Sather who had 19.89% and Michael Barrett who had 9.89%.

The race for treasurer, had Annette Johnson as the front runner with 43.85%, followed by Chad Prentice with 26.97%, Lanae Pemberton with 25.44% and Cheryl Marie Thomas with 3.75%.

In the race for the 2 year term Little Rock Representative, Michelle (Barrett) Cobenais led the way with 40.08% with William “Billy” Greene carrying 27.41%, followed by Marlon Blue with 22.50% , and Katherine “Kathy Spears” Dudley with 10.02%.

In the race for Red Lake Representative Donald L. Good, Sr. lead the crowded field with 19.97% of the vote, followed by David Desjarlait with 1528%, Julie Stately with 11.75%, Clem H. May, Sr. with 11.67%, Lee Lussier, Jr. with 11.42%, Michael A. Iceman with 11.34%, Jordan May with 7.40%, Paul Smokey Smith with 4.68%, Karen L. Graves with 3.45%, and Dean J. Branchaud with 3.04%.

The race for Redby Representative had incumbent Julius “Toady” Thunder leading the race with 32.06% followed by Thomas Westbrook with 16.49%, Sheldon “Skin” Brown with 14.38%, Kevin Jones with 13.59%, Maireen Thunder Lyons with 7.92%, and John Wayne Dudley with 4.22%.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Construction To Begin Soon On Red Lake Retail Center

Dry, Windy Conditions Prompt Red Flag Warning For Most Of State

Red Lake Kicks Off 13th Annual Youth Leadership Conference

Red Lake Celebrates Elders & Breaks Ground On Four Projects

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

LK Rock said

Thank you for informing the public about this. It has been on my mind for a lon... Read More

Janice Tollis (@TollisJanice) said

My wife was diagnosed of Parkinson’s Disease at age 49. She had severe calf pa... Read More

David Eischens said

I was issued a citation today for fishing with out a State permit, but as a enro... Read More

jose ava (@joseavaa12) said

My symptoms started at the age of 46. My fingers on my left hand were stiff and... Read More

Latest Story

Bog Remains on Beach at Legionville Safety Camp After Day 2 of Removal Effort

The giant floating bog remains in North Long Lake after the DNR and the North Long Lake Association spent two days trying to move the massive
Posted on May. 17 2018

Latest Stories

Bog Remains on Beach at Legionville Safety Camp After Day 2 of Removal Effort

Posted on May. 17 2018

Special Education Costs Rise For Minnesota Schools

Posted on May. 17 2018

Dayton Rejects GOP-Backed Tax Bill As Session Wanes

Posted on May. 17 2018

Blackduck Baseball Getting Ready For Playoffs

Posted on May. 17 2018

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Cauliflower Crumbles/Cauliflower Rice

Posted on May. 16 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.