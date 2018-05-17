Official Red Lake Nation Election Results

Election results are in for the Red Lake Nation and many will move on to a run off election because some candidates failed to secure more than 50 percent of the vote in six of the eight races.

According to the official results, incumbent, Gary L. Nelson, Sr. won re-election with 58.29% of the vote over Chele D. Kalstabakken who brought in 41.71%.

It was a three-way race for the four year term Little Rock Representative where Adrian Beaulieu won with 50.47% of the vote over Robert “Charlie” Reynolds with 26.09%, and Ron Lussier with 23.44%.

In the race for Tribal Chairman, Floyd “Buck” Jordain who held the position of chairman from 2004-2014 brought in 45.84% of the vote over incumbent Darrell G. Seki Sr. who received 39.99%.

In the race for secretary, Darwin J. Sumner led with 26.06% of the vote, over Sam Strong who had 22.48%. Tim Sumner had 21.68% of the vote, along with Donovan “Mikinaakoons” Sather who had 19.89% and Michael Barrett who had 9.89%.

The race for treasurer, had Annette Johnson as the front runner with 43.85%, followed by Chad Prentice with 26.97%, Lanae Pemberton with 25.44% and Cheryl Marie Thomas with 3.75%.

In the race for the 2 year term Little Rock Representative, Michelle (Barrett) Cobenais led the way with 40.08% with William “Billy” Greene carrying 27.41%, followed by Marlon Blue with 22.50% , and Katherine “Kathy Spears” Dudley with 10.02%.

In the race for Red Lake Representative Donald L. Good, Sr. lead the crowded field with 19.97% of the vote, followed by David Desjarlait with 1528%, Julie Stately with 11.75%, Clem H. May, Sr. with 11.67%, Lee Lussier, Jr. with 11.42%, Michael A. Iceman with 11.34%, Jordan May with 7.40%, Paul Smokey Smith with 4.68%, Karen L. Graves with 3.45%, and Dean J. Branchaud with 3.04%.

The race for Redby Representative had incumbent Julius “Toady” Thunder leading the race with 32.06% followed by Thomas Westbrook with 16.49%, Sheldon “Skin” Brown with 14.38%, Kevin Jones with 13.59%, Maireen Thunder Lyons with 7.92%, and John Wayne Dudley with 4.22%.