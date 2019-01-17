Official “OK” Given At Jaycees Fishing Extravaganza Ice Check

With the Brainerd Jaycees annual Ice Fishing Extravaganza less than a week away, crews were out on the ice today to check the thickness and give the okay for the tournament next weekend.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office measured the ice and issued the permit for the Jaycees to host their annual fishing tournament on Hole In The Day Bay on Gull Lake. Measurements were taken at multiple location in the bay, with 16 inches being the highest recorded. The ice is expected to get even thicker before the tournament with the cold weather forcast ahead.

“Center ice and moving in we’ve got 16 or more inches all the way in. So we’re comfortable with the forecast of continued below-zero temps in the night. We will be making ice. So we’re confident and hopefully we’ll have a great fishing contest this year,” said Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard. “We’re ready to go.”

The Jaycees $150,000 Ice Fishing Extravaganza will take place next Saturday, January 26 and is the largest charitable ice fishing contest on earth.