Officers in Breezy Point Request Assistance from Area Residents

The Breezy Point Police Department is asking residents of the city for assistance in helping locate reported suspicious activity in the area. The office received reports of suspicious activities in the 31000th block of Ranchette Drive on Tuesday, May 19 at around 4:30 pm. The department has not gone into further detail about the incident, however, two tracking K-9s from Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office searched the area with the assistance of the county’s drone team. As of yesterday, the office has not located evidence confirming a crime, or that there is any ongoing threat to the public.

Residents in the areas of Ranchette Drive, Winter Trail, Scenic Overlook, and Cherokee Trail are being asked to check any residential security cameras and report any suspicious activity or relevant footage to the Breezy Point Police Department.