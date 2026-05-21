May 21, 2026 | By: Collin Burns

Officers in Breezy Point Request Assistance from Area Residents

The Breezy Point Police Department is asking residents of the city for assistance in helping locate reported suspicious activity in the area. The office received reports of suspicious activities in the 31000th block of Ranchette Drive on Tuesday, May 19 at around 4:30 pm. The department has not gone into further detail about the incident, however, two tracking K-9s from Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office searched the area with the assistance of the county’s drone team. As of yesterday, the office has not located evidence confirming a crime, or that there is any ongoing threat to the public.

Residents in the areas of Ranchette Drive, Winter Trail, Scenic Overlook, and Cherokee Trail are being asked to check any residential security cameras and report any suspicious activity or relevant footage to the Breezy Point Police Department.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

red lake nation logo sqk

05-21-2026

Education & Government

General Election Results for Red Lake Nation Present a Tight Race for Various Positions

signing sqk

05-20-2026

News

Bemidji High School Holds Final Signing Day For College Commits

releaf sqk

05-20-2026

News

City of Bemidji Awarded ReLeaf Grant for Tree Replanting Efforts

mckeever sqk

05-20-2026

News

Bemidji State Names Madison McKeever New Head Women’s Basketball Coach