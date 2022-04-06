Officer wounded, suspect dead after Minnesota shooting

Click to print (Opens in new window)

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — A gunman has died and a police officer was seriously wounded after a shooting in suburban Minneapolis, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers in Roseville responded to a report of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the police department said in a statement. The suspect, 53, shot at police and neighboring homes, striking an officer, authorities said.

The officer was taken to a hospital for a serious gunshot wound, police said.

The suspect was also transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the man was fatally wounded in the shooting, which is under investigation.

Roseville is a Twin Cities suburb located about 8 miles (13 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.

