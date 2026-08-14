Aug 13, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Officer-Involved Shooting in Red Lake Nation Being Investigated

An officer-involved shooting in Red Lake that happened Thursday morning is currently under investigation.

According to a release from the Red Lake Nation Department of Public Safety, they are currently working with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. The statement adds there is no immediate threat to the public, but that no further details regarding the incident are being released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.

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