Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
Officer Involved Shooting In Bemidji Leaves One Person Dead

Officer Involved Shooting In Bemidji Leaves One Person Dead

Josh Peterson
Nov. 29 2018
Leave a Comment

One person is dead after a Wednesday night traffic stop in Bemidji resulted in a officer involved shooting.

On November 28, at 10:53p.m. a Bemidji Police Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of 30th Street NW and Ridgeway Avenue.

During the stop the officer confirmed that the rear seat passenger had a felony warrant. A Beltrami County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on scene to assist moments later. During the traffic stop the rear seat passenger was asked to exit the vehicle to be placed under arrest. As this passenger exited the vehicle the officer and deputy observed the passenger in possession a handgun. The officer began to struggle with the suspect for control of the handgun. The officer and deputy discharged their duty weapons, striking the subject.

Emergency medical services arrived on scene where the subject was pronounced dead.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has responded to the scene to complete an independent investigation into the facts of this case. The BCA has recovered a handgun from the scene.

The Bemidji Police Officer was wearing a body camera and no other injuries have been reported at this time. The officer and deputy involved have been placed on standard administrative leave.

This investigation is in the very early stages and more information will be released once the first round of interviews and family notifications have been made.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

BSU Madrigal Dinners Ending After 50 Years Of Performances

20 for 20: Sunday Liquor Sales (2017)

Marketplace Foods Donates Funds To Help Provide Mammograms To The Bemidji Community

Salvation Army In Need Of More Bell Ringers

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Jim Hiller said

I don't think but I do know the Crosby police Dept sure can waste our tax payers... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks Chris! Glad you enjoyed it. Great season for Bemidji.... Read More

Chris Justice said

Thank you for all of your fabulous coverage of Bemidji High School Sports!!!... Read More

Kory Lesnick said

Thank you for what you and you and Kristi have done for our racing family here a... Read More

Latest Story

BSU Men’s Hockey Hitting The Road After Big Win

Posted on Nov. 29 2018

Latest Stories

BSU Men's Hockey Hitting The Road After Big Win

Posted on Nov. 29 2018

BSU Women's Hockey Looking To Break Scoring Slump

Posted on Nov. 29 2018

BSU Soccer's Rachael Norton Named All-American

Posted on Nov. 29 2018

Josh Heintzeman Elected MN House of Representatives Assistant Leader

Posted on Nov. 29 2018

BSU Madrigal Dinners Ending After 50 Years Of Performances

Posted on Nov. 29 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.