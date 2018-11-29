Officer Involved Shooting In Bemidji Leaves One Person Dead

One person is dead after a Wednesday night traffic stop in Bemidji resulted in a officer involved shooting.

On November 28, at 10:53p.m. a Bemidji Police Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of 30th Street NW and Ridgeway Avenue.

During the stop the officer confirmed that the rear seat passenger had a felony warrant. A Beltrami County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on scene to assist moments later. During the traffic stop the rear seat passenger was asked to exit the vehicle to be placed under arrest. As this passenger exited the vehicle the officer and deputy observed the passenger in possession a handgun. The officer began to struggle with the suspect for control of the handgun. The officer and deputy discharged their duty weapons, striking the subject.

Emergency medical services arrived on scene where the subject was pronounced dead.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has responded to the scene to complete an independent investigation into the facts of this case. The BCA has recovered a handgun from the scene.

The Bemidji Police Officer was wearing a body camera and no other injuries have been reported at this time. The officer and deputy involved have been placed on standard administrative leave.

This investigation is in the very early stages and more information will be released once the first round of interviews and family notifications have been made.