Odds Look Good for Minnesota State Fair This Year

Lakeland News — Apr. 30 2021

COVID-19 cases have been falling while vaccinations for Minnesotans have been on the rise, which means the possibility of the Minnesota State Fair being held this year is looking pretty good.

It’s looking so good that earlier today during a press conference, Governor Walz gave the most promising sign yet that the 2021 Fair will return relatively unchanged. At this time, it is unclear what a normal event will mean.

Earlier this week, the CDC changed their guidance to say that vaccinated people don’t need to wear a mask outdoors, except in large crowds such as for live performances, parades, or sporting events. The State Fair does however have numerous indoor elements, including the animal barns, arts and crafts buildings, and food halls, so it remains to be seen whether there will be different requirements for entering those buildings.

