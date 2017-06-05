DONATE

Oceans of Pink

Saturday, June 24 at 9pm

OCEANS OF PINK is an inspirational one-hour documentary that highlights the explosive growth of dragon boat racing among breast cancer survivors globally, and the growing participation in the sport among Hispanic women. The film follows the efforts of Miami boat leader and breast cancer survivor Kim Bonomo to expand the movement with new teams throughout Florida and her campaign to make the state the host of the Fourth International Participatory Dragon Boat Festival. It’s an emotional journey that tells the stories of several Latina women whose struggles with the disease became more desperate because of their advanced-stage diagnosis. Their stories speak to a widespread problem in the Hispanic population: women tend to seek breast scans much later than other groups, preventing early detection. The stories in OCEANS OF PINK build to the international race event in Sarasota, Fla., the first of its kind in the United States. Thousands of survivors from around the globe celebrate the sisterhood of dragon boaters, who have found a community of support that is helping women overcome the challenges of cancer.

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

