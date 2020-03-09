Lakeland PBS

Oaklawn Township Shooting Occurs After Drug Deal Gone Wrong

Brad Hamilton — Mar. 9 2020

Crow Wing County Officers received a call last Thursday in regards to a juvenile female who had been shot.

When officers arrived to the scene on the 1500 block of Irondale Lane, in Oaklawn township, it was discovered that the shooting occurred because of drug deal gone wrong.

In a press release by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s department, investigators believe that a group of juveniles purchased marijuana  from the house on Ironwood drive. When the group selling the marijuana realized they were given counterfeit money, two of the suspects involved with the deal began shooting at the vehicle of the buyers leaving the scene.

The two suspects fired multiple shots at the vehicle, striking it two times and ultimately hitting the juvenile female victim. 

Sheriff Scott Goddard stated that the victim only received “minor” injuries from the incident and that it could have been “so much worse”.

Investigators were able to apprehend one of the suspects, Jordan Raymond Parks, without incident.

The other suspect is a Baxter, Minnesota native and is still being sought by investigators.

 

