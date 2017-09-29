DONATE

Oak Street In Baxter Closed For Construction

Clayton Castle
Sep. 29 2017
Beginning this week, Oak Street in Baxter is closed for construction between Meredith Drive and Memorywood Drive.

The City of Baxter will send out a release when the road is expected to be reopened.

Oak Street is one of many road construction projects going on throughout the Brainerd Lakes area.

