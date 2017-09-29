Oak Street In Baxter Closed For Construction

- Home
Beginning this week, Oak Street in Baxter is closed for construction between Meredith Drive and Memorywood Drive.
The City of Baxter will send out a release when the road is expected to be reopened.
Oak Street is one of many road construction projects going on throughout the Brainerd Lakes area.
