DONATE

LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
Authorities Recover Body Believed To Be Missing Brainerd Man

Oak Hills Christian College Welcomes New President

Lakeland News
Aug. 18 2017
Leave a Comment
Lakeland News
Contact the Author Lakeland News
news@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Amber cross said

Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More

Lucy Watsons said

Dear Admin, Your blog is really good and proved a knowledgeable medium for the... Read More

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

John Westad said

Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More

Latest Story

Two Arrested, Charged For Sale And Distribution Of Cocaine

Posted on Aug. 18 2017

Latest Stories

Two Arrested, Charged For Sale And Distribution Of Cocaine

Posted on Aug. 18 2017

Committee Tours CLC To Consider Renovation Projects

Posted on Aug. 18 2017

Line 3 Intervenors Paddle To Protect Mississippi Headwaters

Posted on Aug. 17 2017

Don't Throw Your Receipts Away, Shopping For Back-To-School Supplies Pay

Posted on Aug. 17 2017

Fishing Tips: Fishing With Frogs

Posted on Aug. 17 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.