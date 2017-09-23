DONATE

Oak Hills Christian College Welcomes Its New President With Inauguration Ceremony

Haydee Clotter
Sep. 22 2017
It’s Inauguration Day at Oak Hills Christian College in Bemidji.

Dr. Martin Giese

Dr. Martin Giese is the 10th president in the school’s 90 year ministry history.

“The Oak Hills culture is exciting to me. It’s a combination of a college as well as some other significant ministries,” said Giese. For example, Native Americans communities to children, through a christian camp and also assisting churches in the region and throughout the midwest.”

The ceremony began with a welcome accompanied by a bagpipe and then a song.

Something you may not know about Dr. Giese is his passion for hats, but his brother made sure to tell the crowd.

Giese is an alumnis of Oak Hills having graduated in 1977 and appreciates the community support.

 

Haydee Clotter
