NWICDC in Bemidji, White Earth College Receive Workforce Grants from DEED Office

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two area organizations have been awarded a total of nearly $1 million in workforce grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) in workforce grants.

The Minnesota DEED office announced today that almost $13.6 million in Pathways to Prosperity grant funding is being given out to help grow Minnesota’s workforce and connect people to good jobs. 43 organizations across the state are receiving these funds to help provide clear career pathways to people who face systemic barriers to employment.

Among the Bridges to Career Pathways grantees are the Northwest Indian Community Development Center (NWICDC) in Bemidji and White Earth Tribal and Community College in Mahnomen. They will be awarded $275,000 and $340,000, respectively, from DEED.

In addition, White Earth Tribal and Community College will also receive an additional $375,000 in funding for DEED’s Individual Training Pathways program.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today