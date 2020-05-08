Lakeland PBS

Nursing Program at NTC Plans to Hold Virtual Pinning Ceremony

Chantelle Calhoun — May. 7 2020

The nursing program at Northwest Technical College in Bemidji will honor its 2020 graduates by holding a virtual pinning ceremony. The nursing students will be formally admitted into their new profession on Mother’s Day.

Family and friends of each nursing student will have the chance to pin their graduate during the virtual ceremony. Staff members at Northwest Technical College are grateful to still have platforms like Zoom to be able to recognize this year’s class.

As many schools in our area continue to focus on virtual graduations, some colleges and universities are giving graduates the option to postpone their graduations to a later date. NTC and Bemidji State University have opted to delay their in-person graduation ceremonies and have virtual celebrations now with school staff congratulating students on their hard work.

Chantelle Calhoun

