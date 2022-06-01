Nurses at Sanford Health in Bemidji Receive 2022 Recognition Awards

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Nurses with Sanford Health of northern Minnesota recently received 2022 recognition awards after being nominated by their peers, physicians, and staff at Sanford Health during Sanford’s National Nurses Week festivities.

These nurses were each recognized within several different award categories,for their leadership that they provide for patients and each other at Sanford Health in Bemidji.

“This past year, so many of our nurses picked up the lantern to help where they could, led with integrity and compassion and continued to expand their knowledge of care,” said Kelly Hagen, MBA, BSN, RN, vice president of nursing and clinical services at Sanford Health in Bemidji. “I could not be prouder of our nurses and can’t wait to see where they will lead us as a profession and a health care provider for the community.”

The awards along with their recipients are:

Rising Star Award – The Rising Star Award recognizes professional nurses in their first two years of practice. The award is presented to a nurse who demonstrates passion for their newly chosen career through involvement in the nursing organization, as well as achieving initial competence as a professional nurse in his or her area of practice.

Samuel Lalone, ADN, RN, Med/Surg Ortho Unit

Josh Tutland, BSN, RN, Intensive Care Unit

Friends of Nursing Award – The Friend of Nursing Award recognizes an individual who has supported the professional practice of nursing while valuing and enhancing nursing’s contribution to the patients we serve, the organization and our community.

Michelle Bublitz, staffing coordinator, Bemidji Clinic

Nicole Boll, CNA, Lead CNA, Intensive Care Unit

New Knowledge, Innovations and Improvements Award – The New Knowledge, Innovations and Improvements Nurse Award was established to recognize professional nurses who are involved in innovation in the practice of nursing through taking a leadership role and supporting organizational growth and improvement.

Jennifer Gieser, BSN, RN, navigator, Heart Failure Clinic

Florence Nightingale Award – The Florence Nightingale Professional Nurse Award recognizes professional nurses who are involved in the provision of the art and science of nursing. Through strength of character, commitment and competence, this recipient is recognized by peers as one who contributes to the evolution of the nursing practice.

Aaron McCullough, ADN, RN, Med/Surg Ortho Unit

Dorothy Greiner, ADN, RN, Med/Surg Ortho Unit

Transformational Leadership Award – The Transformational Leadership Nurse Award was established specifically to recognize attributes of transformational leadership in nursing. This award recognizes registered nurses and licensed practical nurses who are knowledgeable, transformational formal or informal leaders who develop a strong vision, well-articulated philosophy, and professional practice.

John Hemmes, ADN, RN, Telemetry Unit

Tessa Hoffman, ADN, RN, Emergency Department

Exemplary Professional Practice Award – The Exemplary Practice Registered Nurse Award recognizes a registered nurse who practices, collaborates, communicates and develops professionally to provide the highest quality care for those served at Sanford.

Erin Wichmann, BSN, RN, ACM-RN, supervisor, case management

Terrie Beehler-Denny, ADN, RN, Intensive Care Unit

Spirit of Nursing Leadership Award – The Spirit of Nursing Leadership Registered Nurse Award was established in loving memory of past nursing leaders. This award recognizes registered nurses and licensed practical nurses in leader roles who demonstrate leadership as nursing professionals by significantly contributing to the professional advancement of nurses, the nursing profession, and improvement of the general welfare of nurses.

Amy Bowles, MSN, BSN, RN, manager, Inpatient Women’s & Children’s

Joanne Greendahl, BSN, RN, manager, Regional Clinics

