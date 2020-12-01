Numbers Show Decrease in Positive COVID-19 Cases, Walz Announces Details for COVID-19 Vaccines

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,570 new COVID-19 cases today along with 22 newly reported deaths.

Three of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

Two in Hubbard County, one aged 75-79 and another aged 85-89

One in Polk County of someone aged 90-94

The new cases came from a total of 21,995 test for a case positivity rate of 15.6%.

In addition, Gov. Tim Walz said Monday that his administration plans to release details next week on when Minnesota will start getting its first doses of coronavirus vaccines and who will be the first to get them.

Walz made the comments in a briefing for reporters following a conference call with several other governors, Vice President Mike Pence; Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious-diseases expert; and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on the status of the country’s plans for distributing the vaccines.

Details are still being worked out on the federal level about who gets priority such as senior citizens, health care workers and what the distribution plan will look like.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 13

Beltrami – 40

Cass – 21

Clearwater – 7

Crow Wing – 64

Hubbard – 14

Itasca – 34

Koochiching – 6

Lake of the Woods- 1

Mahnomen – 3

Mille Lacs – 14

Morrison – 40

Polk – 25

Roseau – 4

Todd – 28

Wadena – 16

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today