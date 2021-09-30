Number of Players and Interest Up on Lake of the Woods Football Team
Baudette, Minnesota calls itself “The Walleye Capital of the World”, so fishing is obviously a big deal. However, football has never had much interest, as the Lake of the Woods football team has won only five games in the past five years.
Second-year head coach Bryan “Beef” Sathre is trying to turn things around. The former Cass Lake-Bena head football coach hasn’t gotten any wins for the Bears this season, but the overall numbers on the team and excitement is up.
The number of players could be even higher, but a handful of players from Rainy River (a co-op with Lake of the Woods) are not able to play on the team this season because of U.S.-Canadian border regulations regarding COVID-19.
Despite that, many seniors on the Lake of the Woods football team are working hard to try and help turn the program around.