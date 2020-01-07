Number Of Deaths Due To House Fires Increases In The State

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In 2019, the number of deaths due to fires has increased by 14% compared to those in 2018. According to the Department of Public Safety, 42 people have died from fires in the state.

From 2009-2019, 94 people have died in smoking-related fires which is the leading cause of fatal fires. 81% of those victims were over the age of 50.

Tips to avoid smoking-related fire:

Smoke outside and extinguish cigarettes in a sturdy ashtray that’s filled with sand or water.

Do not throw away cigarettes in potted plants, leaves or mulch.

Do not smoke while on oxygen.

Avoid smoking while under the influence.

Due to careless smoking, over 400 people have died from fire deaths since 2009.

“There are many little things we can do to prevent a devastating fire from happening in our homes,” State Fire Marshal Jim Smith said. “It is important to practice fire prevention and safety every day.”

Other fire preventions and safety tips are to never leave food cooking on a stovetop unattended, have your furnace and chimney inspected annually and make sure that your home has a working smoke alarm.

You and your family can also create a family escape plan and practice it regularly. This will allow everyone to understand what needs to be done and their specific role in the plan in case of a house fire. Set a designated meeting place outside the house in case of emergency and as soon as someone is safe, call for help.

