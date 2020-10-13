Lakeland PBS

Number of Cases Linked to Bemidji Trump Rally Rising

Lakeland News — Oct. 12 2020

The number of cases linked to Donald Trump’s outdoor rally in Bemidji on Sept. 18 continues to rise.

Kris Ehresmann, the Minnesota Department of Health’s Infectious Disease Director, said today that the number of confirmed cases linked to that rally and counter-protests in Bemidji on that same day had risen to 16, up from nine as of Friday. 12 of the positive tests were from people who attended the rally, and four were from people who attended counter-protests of the President’s visit.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Pequot Lakes Schools Projected to Lose Funding Due to Enrollment Decrease

Itasca County Sees Spike in COVID-19 Cases

One New COVID-19 Death Reported in Beltrami County

Another Individual at Bemidji High School Tests Positive for COVID-19

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.