Number of Cases Linked to Bemidji Trump Rally Rising

The number of cases linked to Donald Trump’s outdoor rally in Bemidji on Sept. 18 continues to rise.

Kris Ehresmann, the Minnesota Department of Health’s Infectious Disease Director, said today that the number of confirmed cases linked to that rally and counter-protests in Bemidji on that same day had risen to 16, up from nine as of Friday. 12 of the positive tests were from people who attended the rally, and four were from people who attended counter-protests of the President’s visit.

