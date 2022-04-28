NTC’s Class of 2022 Preparing for Commencement on May 6th

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Northwest Technical College’s graduating class of 2022 is preparing for commencement, which is set to take place on May 6th. NTC will be honoring more than 185 graduating students during their in-person ceremony.

The ceremony is set to take place at the Sanford Center, located at 1111 Event Center Drive in Bemidji. The event will last for about one hour will be streamed on Facebook and Vimeo for family and friends who can’t make it in-person. Graduates are not required to be at the ceremony, as not all graduates will be in attendance on that day.

The ceremony will start at 7 PM, and doors to the Sanford Center will open starting at 6 PM. There will be many speakers attending this ceremony both in-person and virtually. Speakers will include NTC President Faith C. Hensrud and Dean of Health and Human Services Michele Brielmaier.

NTC’s commencement address will be given by Kelly Hagen, Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota’s Vice President of Nursing and Clinical Services. Other speakers will include Andrew Tarnowski, who will deliver a student address, and Roger Moe, a member of the Minnesota State Board of Trustees.

Ceremony guests are asked to enter the Sanford Center through Gate 2 and through the main concourse. Guests who may need additional accommodations and that are hearing impaired are asked to enter through Gate 3.

Ticket purchases are not required for this event. Students are asked to keep their guests to 10 people or less.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today