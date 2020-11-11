NTC Sees Tremendous Support During 2nd Annual Day of Giving

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Northwest Technical College held their 2nd Annual Day of Giving today with a focus on raising funds for scholarships.

The goal was to raise $25,000 for this year’s Day of Giving, but as 1 PM, the college had exceeded that goal by almost $10,000.

This year, the 24-hour fundraiser was a way for business sponsors to “Make Your Mark,” allowing businesses in the Bemidji community to sow a seed into community college students’ educations.

Business sponsors include:

Sanford Health

North Central Door

GoldPine Home and Pine Pals

Knife River Materials

PotlatchDeltic

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

First National Bank Bemidji

Naylor Heating & Refrigeration

Paul Bunyan Communications

KrausAnderson

Bemidji Chrysler Center and Honda of Bemidji

Beltrami Electric Cooperative

In addition, community residents can still give by visiting the Northwest Technical College website.

If you are an alumnus and wish to donate, please be sure to identify as an alumni. This question will appear closer to the bottom of the screen.

