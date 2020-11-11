Lakeland PBS

NTC Sees Tremendous Support During 2nd Annual Day of Giving

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 10 2020

Northwest Technical College held their 2nd Annual Day of Giving today with a focus on raising funds for scholarships.

The goal was to raise $25,000 for this year’s Day of Giving, but as 1 PM, the college had exceeded that goal by almost $10,000.

This year, the 24-hour fundraiser was a way for business sponsors to “Make Your Mark,” allowing businesses in the Bemidji community to sow a seed into community college students’ educations.

Business sponsors include:

  • Sanford Health
  • North Central Door
  • GoldPine Home and Pine Pals
  • Knife River Materials
  • PotlatchDeltic
  • Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
  • First National Bank Bemidji
  • Naylor Heating & Refrigeration
  • Paul Bunyan Communications
  • KrausAnderson
  • Bemidji Chrysler Center and Honda of Bemidji
  • Beltrami Electric Cooperative

In addition, community residents can still give by visiting the Northwest Technical College website.

If you are an alumnus and wish to donate, please be sure to identify as an alumni. This question will appear closer to the bottom of the screen.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

