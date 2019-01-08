NTC Offers Free Kid Dental Screenings For Annual “Give Kids A Smile” Program

Northwest Technical Academy will offer free dental screenings for children aged 1-18 as a part of the American Dental Association’s Give Kids a Smile Program. The event will be held on February 1st and goes 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

NTC has been participating in the Give Kids a Smile program for more than 15 years. Screenings will be provided by dentists in collaboration with NTC dental assisting students. During the event, NTC typically provides over $4,000 worth of free care.

Julie Dokken, director of NTC’s dental assisting program, said the college’s Give Kids a Smile program is well-supported by the region’s dentists and their staffs, who volunteer their time to participate and provide a way for NTC dental assisting graduates to return to campus. The program also offers current students a chance to earn real-life experience.

Give Kids a Smile is an opportunity for any child to be seen by a dentist and have basic preventive and minor restorative work done at no expense to the family,” Dokken said. “It is great for the dental assisting students to use the skills they have learned to provide a community service.”

The service is available by appointment only. Families wishing to participate in the program are invited to call (218) 556-3666 and ask for Angie to schedule an appointment.