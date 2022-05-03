NTC Nursing Students Research Different Cultural and Health Practices

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Practical Nursing students at Northwest Technical College in Bemidji recently took part in a project where they were asked to research the cultures and health practices of different countries and then present their research to their fellow nursing classmates.

This is the first year that NTC has offered a project like this their PN students. In it, nursing students are asked to research social customs, cultural differences, and various nutritional and health practices among various cultures.

NTC Nursing Faculty Member Jennifer Morehart said that each student was in charge of choosing a location to research for their presentation with at least 24 different points of valuable information about that culture.

PN student Shelby Kolu stated that this cultural project is beneficial because it helps provide nurses and others with a broader worldview and a better understanding of various cultural practices that they may encounter within the nursing field.

Kolu’s project partner Sophia Martin was also excited for this project, as her fiancé is from Mozambique. She added that it was cool to be able to experience and witness different cultures.

NTC nursing faculty hopes to make this an annual project for future nursing students. The student presentation boards from this year’s class will be held on display in the Student Success Center until the fall semester.

