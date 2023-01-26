NTC in Bemidji Closes for Day Due to Power Outage
A power outage forced Northwest Technical College in Bemidji to close today.
The school was left without power this morning, and classes for the remainder of the day were cancelled. Faculty and staff able to work remotely were asked to do so for the rest of the day.
Beltrami Electric Cooperative reported on Facebook that three of their substations were down earlier today, one of which is located in the vicinity of NTC. They reported that power was restored around 11:30 a.m.
