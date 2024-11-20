NTC Hosts Open House for Bemidji Cosmetology Academy

Northwest Technical College in Bemidji has officially opened its Cosmetology Academy.

This fall, NTC added a cosmetology diploma, and enrollment filled up almost immediately. In the spring, they will also be adding nail technology and esthetics certificates.

The school held an open house earlier this month to showcase the academy, which was formerly Bemidji’s Professional Salon Academy. The event also had more than just a tour of the building.

“It is the first haircut for NTC for the new cosmetology program,” said NTC and BSU President John Hoffman, who was sitting in a chair for a trim. “It is the first haircut for our scholarship winner, Megan here, who is just doing a great job with this. And we started talking about the open house – how fun would it be to have the first haircut to help let our community know about this great new program here in town? And wow, for Megan to do this and to do it with coverage like this, that’s kind of a rock star experience if you ask me.”

Along with President Hoffman, BSU mascot Bucky also got his hair “cut.” The creation of the Cosmetology Academy has been in the works for several years, and the idea is to serve the community just as much as they are serving students.

“It’s part of an important part of NTC – engaging with our community, responding to needs, because we know we need folks to provide quality haircuts and full services here in this community,” added Hoffman.

The school is currently for business and taking appointments.