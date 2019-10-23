Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

NTC Hosts 4th Annual Rural Minnesota Health Workers Community Conference

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 23 2019

The Rural Minnesota Community Health Worker Conference at Northwest Technical College, is a conference that promotes and supports health workers and employers in the rural area and beyond by creating awareness, improve understanding and providing knowledge.

Wendy Potratz, a Community Health Worker faculty at NTC, states, “Because community health workers, their role is actually to help eliminate health disparities by addressing the social determinate of health. It’s important for the community to recognize that so we can increase the usage of that role and that more community health workers will be put to work to help improve our health outcomes.”

The conference was a full packed day starting at 9 am. It included lunch, networking opportunities a panel discussion.

“A keynote speaker, we actually have two fellows from Texas A&M, School of Public Health, who are presenting their research that they conducted partially in Bemidji. Then there’s several other presenters, some local some state presenters and then there some break out sessions in the afternoon and then finishing up with a question and answer panel,” said Potratz.

Attendees heard from several speakers and discussed topics such as growth in rural and urban America, self care and human trafficking. Speaker Suzanne Koepplinger spoke on trauma and the strategies we should be aware of.

“The title of my talk is ‘Being As Whole As We Can Be: Strategies to Manage Vicarious Trauma.’ Vicarious trauma, also known as secondary trauma, sometimes we all know it as burn out and it happens when people who are doing really tough work, their working with people who are ill, their working with people who are experiencing their own trauma, day after day after day exposure to that can really take a toll on the worker, and there are strategies that we can adopt and start to practice that can help us maintain our own health and reduce our stress load.” stated Koepplinger.

Maintaining the health care workforce is fundamental to providing access to quality healthcare in rural areas. In addition, community healthcare workers and their ability to perform plays a significant role in their performance on the job.

“I hope that people come away with the idea that in order to meet your responsibilities, in order to be the person that your family, or that your employer, or your community needs you to be, you have to be as whole as you can be. You need to be strong, healthy, you need to be grounded in your own well-being. That’s not selfish, that’s a really important tactic,” stated Koepplinger.

The conference is held annually and has been successful every year. With community awareness, want for better self-care and conferences such as this one, health care workers and employers will and can create a better version of themselves.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

All-Campus Health Fair Held For BSU and NTC Students

National Alliance On Mental Illness Educator Hosts Talk In Brainerd

Bemidji Law Enforcement Trains On How To Respond To Mental Illness

Essentia Health Unveils New Anti-Vaping Campaign

Latest Story

Great River Rescue Raises Funds At Fall Harvest Gala

Community members and volunteers all came together to support and raise money for a good cause last Friday at the Fall Harvest Gala in Bemidji.
Posted on Oct. 23 2019

Latest Stories

Great River Rescue Raises Funds At Fall Harvest Gala

Posted on Oct. 23 2019

Northwoods Adventure: BSU Students Taking Advantage Of Gillett Wellness Center During Cold Weather

Posted on Oct. 22 2019

Little Falls Celebrates Completion Of West Side Of Highway 27 Construction Project

Posted on Oct. 22 2019

U.S. House Minority Leader Endorses Michelle Fischbach for 7th Congressional District

Posted on Oct. 22 2019

Bemidji Police Chief Denounces "Derogatory and Racial Comments" on Facebook Page

Posted on Oct. 22 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.