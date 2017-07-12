DONATE

LPTV NEWS

NTC Helping Women Become Medical Coding Professionals With Grant

Haydee Clotter
Jul. 11 2017
Leave a Comment

There’s barely anyone roaming the halls at Northwest Technical College in Bemidji because the summer session classes ended. But the grant committee is meeting to determine how to disburse a $29,500 grant from the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota.

Northwest Technical College Grant Committee discussing the disbursement of the grant received from the Women’s Minnesota Foundation of Minnesota.

“‘They’ve been very generous with us over the last three years,” said Northwest Technical College Medical Coding Instructor Sue Sutton. “Our first award was for $100,000 and at that time we admitted 28 students to the grant, then the next year the grant was for $25,000 and we admitted nine students.”

Received in May, the grant helps women participate in the Coding the Path From Poverty To Hope Program, which helps students pursue a free education in medical coding. Medical coding classifies procedures and diagnoses related to medical treatment. Women must be living below the poverty line, a caretaker of a child or elder or a woman of color to qualify.

“It’s a 26 credit program that they can complete in one year,” said Sutton. “We help map that out for the students as far as what classes they should take, so that they can complete it within a timely manner.”

There was lots of interest for the program before the July 1 deadline. Thirty applicants came from the northern Minnesota area and 10 from out of state.

“We hope for the students that don’t receive the award that they’re still interested to pursue the medical coding field,” said Sutton.

Course Requirements for Medical Coding Program.

The unique online program tries to eliminate any barriers for students and provides them with a laptop, Internet access, child and elder care and a gas stipend. You can think of it as education on a platter.

“We try to think of everything we could to make that as easy for the students as possible,” said Sutton.

One thing that separates this program from others is the mentorship component.

“It’s that one-on-one connecting with the students that makes it so important,” said Sutton.

This year about 12 students will benefit from the grant and those names will be announced next week.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

BSU Tuition To Increase After Statewide Budget Cuts

Northwest Technical College Receives Grant

Prospective Students Hear About Green Energy Jobs In Electrical Construction

Northwest Technical College Welcomes New Interim Academic Affairs VP

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Brent Balmer said

It's unfortunate that the video player was malfunctioning during the live newsca... Read More

Teresa Catlin said

You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More

Victor Swedberg said

Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

We are sorry for your loss. The primary reason news organizations like us note w... Read More

Latest Story

Families Of Missing Persons Urged To Provide DNA To Identify Remains

Posted on Jul. 12 2017

Latest Stories

Families Of Missing Persons Urged To Provide DNA To Identify Remains

Posted on Jul. 12 2017

Bemidji Parks & Rec. May Move To Tourist Information Center

Posted on Jul. 11 2017

Master Gardener Visits Brainerd Public Library

Posted on Jul. 11 2017

Northwoods Adventure: Little Falls Ravine Walking Tour

Posted on Jul. 11 2017

Crosby Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 9-Year-Old Girl

Posted on Jul. 11 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.