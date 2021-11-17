NTC Foundation Raises Over $31,000 for Incoming Students

Click to print (Opens in new window)

According to a recent release, the Northwest Technical College Foundation raised $31,470 dollars on its third annual Day of Giving on Nov. 9th, surpassing the initial $25,000 dollar goal.

This year’s Day of Giving campaign wanted to raise enough funds to create scholarships for Bemidji High School’s Career Academies students. At first, the goal was to offer a $1,000 scholarship to 25 Bemidji Career Academies students who will be attending Northwest Technical College next year.

Currently, around 800 high school students are enrolled in the Academies, which offers customized training in fifteen career paths, including child care and education, automotive technology, business, manufacturing, and construction. Students have the option to choose courses in as many Academies or pathways as they would like. This allows for them to gain exposure to many different career opportunities.

Ashley Johnson, Executive Director of the NTC Foundation, said the program has been growing not only at NTC but also the greater community.

“The Northwest Technical College Foundation wants to provide scholarships to the students who have an interest in technical education,” Johnson added. “We want to retain our homegrown students and their talents to provide the next generation of the workforce for our community.”

