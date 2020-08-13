NSIC Cancels All Sports Competition Through December 31st

Click to print (Opens in new window)

There will be no Bemidji State fall sports this year and through the remainder of the calendar year, as the NSIC announced it has canceled all sports competition through December 31st.

The decision was made by the NSIC board of directors citing health concerns of COVID-19 as the major factor along with current recommendations for testing, exposure, and quarantine that made it very difficult for a season to be successfully completed.

“The league’s initial decision to delay the start of fall sports was made with the rationale to allow campuses the ability to focus solely on reopening safely for their broader university communities,” said NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind.

“In light of the recent decisions made by the NCAA Board of Governors, it is no longer feasible to conduct outside competition this fall semester. Our student-athletes deserve a competitive experience that provides a greater degree of safety and certainty than current conditions would allow. We believe now is the right time to provide clarity to our student-athletes so we can turn our efforts towards helping institutions reopen and ensuring a safe return to campus to start the academic year,” said Lind.

The NSIC is exploring options to possibly allow fall sports to resume competition in the spring and will continue to monitor the landscape and conditions of the pandemic.

