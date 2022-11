Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, November 16 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The concepts of zero and infinity have been invented by different cultures over thousands of years. Discover the surprising story of these key concepts that revolutionized mathematics.