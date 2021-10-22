Nova Universe Revealed: Milky Way
Wednesday, November 3 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
This program explores the wonders and mysteries of our galaxy – the giant city of stars we call home.
Wednesday, November 3 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
This program explores the wonders and mysteries of our galaxy – the giant city of stars we call home.
Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!