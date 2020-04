Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

April 8 at 8pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Scientists are coming to understand fat as a dynamic organ—one whose size may have more to do with biological processes than personal choices. Explore the mysteries of fat and its role in hormone production, hunger, and even pregnancy.