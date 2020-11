Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

November 25 at 8 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

When Notre Dame Cathedral caught fire in 2019, Paris came perilously close to losing more than 800 years of history. As engineers rebuild, researchers use cutting-edge technology to piece together what happened and restore the cathedral.