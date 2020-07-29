NOVA – Rise of the Mammals

August 5 at 8 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Sixty-six million years ago, an asteroid wiped out the dinosaurs in a fiery global catastrophe. But we know little about how their successors, the mammals, recovered and took over the world. Now, hidden inside ordinary-looking rocks, an astonishing trove of fossils reveals a dramatic new picture of how rat-sized creatures ballooned in size and began to evolve into the vast array of species.