Wednesday, October 6 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Outnumbering atoms a billion to one, neutrinos are the universe’s most common yet most elusive and baffling particle. Meet a team of neutrino hunters who may change the understanding of how the universe works.